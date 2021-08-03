Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$14.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings of ($14.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($11.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($16.91). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($22.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($57.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($58.81) to ($55.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($42.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($27.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE NBR opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $801.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.