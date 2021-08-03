OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 365.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.61 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.