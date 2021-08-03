Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.