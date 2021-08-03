Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.93 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

