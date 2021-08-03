Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

