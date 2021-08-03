Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSE shares. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

