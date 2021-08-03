T-Mobile US, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,120,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

