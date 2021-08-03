Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

