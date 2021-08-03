Twilio Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.48) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Twilio in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.49). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $379.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twilio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Twilio by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,496,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

