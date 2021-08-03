Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $59.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.52.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $160,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lyft by 315.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.