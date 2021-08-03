MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.45.

MXL opened at $48.47 on Monday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

