trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.60 by Analysts at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.82.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $299,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $50,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

