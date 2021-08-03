Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $28,000 in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

