CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price target on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

