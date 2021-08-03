Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

