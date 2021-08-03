Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 362.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Taoping were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TAOP opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Taoping Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

