820 Shares in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of CWS stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $49.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.