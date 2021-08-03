UBS Group AG Acquires New Holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

In other Greenland Technologies news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

GTEC opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Greenland Technologies Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.