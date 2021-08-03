INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. 58.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

