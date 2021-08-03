UBS Group AG Purchases Shares of 3,211 Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $128,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

