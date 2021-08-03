OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,909 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE OCFT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.43 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.