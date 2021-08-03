iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILIAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ILIAY stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. iliad has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

