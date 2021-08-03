Barclays Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

