First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.74.

Shares of FSLR opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

