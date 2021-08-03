scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.37. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

