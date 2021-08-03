Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $386.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.