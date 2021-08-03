Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 4,130 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dropbox by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 82,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

