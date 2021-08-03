Steve Hoffman Sells 156,275 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,680,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,416,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

