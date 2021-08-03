Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Brent D. Layton Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Centene stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 491,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 4.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 845,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

