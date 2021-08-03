Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VIR stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -1.73.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
