Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VIR stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

