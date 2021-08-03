Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 25.00% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000.

NYSEARCA FIGB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

