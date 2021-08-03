Robert W. Baird Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $72.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NYSE:PINS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.16. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 425,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 144,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinterest by 37.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after purchasing an additional 173,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 121.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

