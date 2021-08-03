Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

