DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $27,640,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $543,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.