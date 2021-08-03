DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.
Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $27,640,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $543,000.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
