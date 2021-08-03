Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$47.83 Average PT from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$32.94 and a 1 year high of C$53.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.