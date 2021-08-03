Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 196.33

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.33 ($2.57).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 202.10 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.80 ($2.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

