Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $66.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.