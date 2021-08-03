Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

