Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Envela were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela Co. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

