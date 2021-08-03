Northern Trust Corp Acquires 20,412 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 130,162 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.