Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

