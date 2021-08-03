Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,133 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

