ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICU Medical stock opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

