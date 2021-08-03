The New York Times (NYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.