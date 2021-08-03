SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,335 at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Monday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21). The firm has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

