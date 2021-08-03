GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of G1A opened at €37.59 ($44.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.89.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

