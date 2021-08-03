Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.62.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

