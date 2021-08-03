Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.
Shares of YCA opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.58. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £423.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.52.
About Yellow Cake
