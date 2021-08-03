Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.58. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £423.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.52.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

