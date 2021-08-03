Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,292 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of T2 Biosystems worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

