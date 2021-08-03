Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday.

DLPN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

